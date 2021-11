The Houston Texans have finally won another game, beating the Tennessee Titans. The Houston Texans not only beat the best team in the division but in the entire AFC. Going on the road and dominating the Tennessee Titans out of nowhere is one of the best moments of the season. When a team has a bad year as the Texans have had, there is always one game that the team wins in an upset fashion.

