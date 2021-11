Canada captain Christine Sinclair, goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe and coach Bev Priestman are up for The Best FIFA Football Awards. Sinclair, who led the Canadian women to Olympic gold in Tokyo, is one of 13 finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Player while Labbe is one of five nominees for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper. Priestman, in her first full year at the helm of the Canadian team, is one of five finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach.

