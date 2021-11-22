ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Cyber market forced to mature amid surge in losses

insurancebusinessmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cyber insurance market is no longer the fresh-faced kid on the block. Over the past 24-months, a dramatic rise in the frequency and severity of cyber events worldwide – in particular, those involving ransomware – has forced the market to “mature quickly,” according to Tim Zeilman (pictured), global cyber product...

www.insurancebusinessmag.com

coinspeaker.com

How to Protect Your Crypto Assets amid Increasing Cyber Security Threats

While most of the activity involved ransomware attacks, the crypto ecosystem has also witnessed other forms of malicious activities. The rise of cyber security threats is forcing organizations and individuals to adopt preventive measures that reduce their probability of falling victim to malicious attacks. According to the latest cyber security report by Check Point, cybercrime incidents have spiked significantly over the last year as the world moved to adopt digital ecosystems at the onset of the Covid pandemic.
MarketWatch

Chinese regulators ask Didi Global to delist from NYSE: report

China's regulators are asking technology watchdog has asked Didi Global Inc. to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, reported Bloomberg News on Friday. over concerns the mobile transportation company could leak sensitive information. Citing sources, the report said the Cyperspace Administration of China, which looks after data security, has made the request. Plans would include either privatization at the $14 per share IPO price when it listed in June, or a Hong Kong share float that would be at a discount, those sources added. Neither Didi nor the China tech agency responded to requests by Bloomberg for comment. Didi shares closed Wednesday at $8.11. Shares of stakeholder Softbank slumped 5% on Friday, with global markets also weighed by news of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa.
insurancebusinessmag.com

US business development firm swoops for UK insurtech

IncubEx, a Chicago-based company that designs and develops new financial products in global environmental, climate risk and related commodity markets, has announced that its acquisition of the insurtech platform Insurwave. UK-based Insurwave connects insurance buyers, brokers and insurers to support the placement and servicing of specialty insurance. It was founded...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurance software company donates data model through ACORD

Specialist London market insurance software provider Morning Data has announced that it will make its Conceptual Data Model assets available to the entire insurance industry by donating them through ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance sector. Morning Data’s model, with assets focused on reinsurance, delegated authority, financial accounting,...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Finance firms must remain vigilant on cyber liability matters

At a time when public health requires people to maintain distance, electronic communications have never been as important. But with more business transactions than ever being conducted online, cyber risk has also grown immensely. Along with this risk, come liability issues, especially for financial companies. According to Brian Twibell (pictured...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
insurancebusinessmag.com

Willis Towers Watson partners up with software provider CodeEast

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has formed a new global partnership with the Dublin-based insurance software provider CodeEast. The partnership will see WTW combine its Radar Live price delivery and decision system with CodeEast’s ONEview digital insurance platform to create an insurance solution that enables real-time risk assessment for insurance product distribution. ONEview can call Radar Live for real-time pricing requests from models developed in the wider Radar range of systems, a release said.
insurancebusinessmag.com

The benefits of blockchain

This article was produced in partnership with LifeHash. Surina Nath of Insurance Business sat down with Stuart Menzies, CEO of Lifehash and CTO Gary McKee to discuss how blockchain technology is enhancing the claims process. Cyber criminals had an undeniable advantage this year. With relentless waves of ransomware attacks, data...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Breaking down siloes to improve the insurance customer experience

EIS, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, recently announced a growth investment of more than $100 million from TPG, a global alternative asset firm focused on flexible capital solutions for the technology industry. The investment will help the cloud-native multiline insurtech platform to accelerate product development and continue...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Auto insurance shopping rate drops in Q3 – LexisNexis

The annual US auto insurance shopping growth rate decreased to -3.9% in the third quarter, according to the latest edition of the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Insurance Demand Meter. New policy growth also hit a two-year low, falling to -7.3% during the quarter. While negative growth rates have been unusual over...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mosaic launches new M&A team, continues US buildout

Mosaic Insurance is growing out its transactional liability capabilities with the launch of a new M&A team in the UK. Having just launched in February this year, the specialty insurer later began underwriting M&A coverage in July. The coverage includes representations and warranties insurance (RWI) and other transactional risk products. Leading up to this, Mosaic hired William Monat as global head of transactional liability in April, Stavan Desai in May as North American team leader and Katherine Spenner as chief legal officer.
theiet.org

Cyber attacks surged in 2021 with vaccine supply chain targeted

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said it has defended the UK from a record number of cyber attacks in the last year including those targeted at Covid-19 vaccine research, distribution, and supply chains. The agency, which is a part of GCHQ, released its annual report showing that it...
