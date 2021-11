There were fears Her Majesty would not attend after being forced to miss the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph last week because of a sprained back. After cancelling her Remembrance Sunday appearance last week, the 95-year-old warned that 'none of us can slow the passage of time' via a speech delivered by the Earl of Wessex after the monarch failed to address the Church of England's national assembly for the first time in her 69-year reign.

