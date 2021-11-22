ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Eating at Six Flags Helped a Guy Pay Off His Student Loans

By Heather DeLuca
 5 days ago
When it comes to paying down debt, sometimes you've just got to get creative. That's what one man did by eating at a Six Flags amusement park. Wow, could you imagine attempting to recreate this man's plan at Great Adventure here in New Jersey?. A 33-year-old man named Dylan...

Mashed

The Reason One Man Ate All His Meals At Six Flags

Most of us know Six Flags for its outrageous roller coasters such as the "Goliath" at one of its Los Angeles parks, the "Jersey Devil Coaster" in New Jersey, and the "Wicked Cyclone" at the Six Flags park in Massachusetts. But there's another big appeal to Six Flags: its selection of fair-style food found throughout the park. From cheeseburgers and French fries to pizza and ice cream, there's something to satisfy nearly everyone's junk food cravings, including, according to Mel Magazine, a Californian named Dylan (no last name given, perhaps to protect the identity of this genius man). If anyone has ever learned how to work a system, let it be known that it is this man, who discovered that for about $150, he could obtain a season pass which would allow him access to two meals a day.
San Bernardino County Sun

How you can eat every day at Six Flags Magic Mountain for $150 a year

The web has been awash lately with stories of thrifty theme park fans who eat every meal at Magic Mountain for less than a $1 a day, but Six Flags accountants have done the math and know that a few outliers won’t make the all-season dining plans any less profitable.
10 Subtle Ways You Know a Pizza Place in New Jersey is Delicious

The next time you walk into a pizza place in NJ, look for these tell-tale signs that will let you know if it's any good. It's no secret that the Garden State is home to some of the best pizza places in the country. But every New Jerseyan knows there are some subtle things that indicate whether or not the pizza joint is going to be any good. Keep scrolling to learn more about what you should look out for before you walk into an NJ Pizzeria.
