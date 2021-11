In the new normal of hybrid workplaces, MSPs are now a familiar and essential part of most business operations—75 percent of small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs) already outsource part of their internal operations to an IT or managed service provider (MSP). And it’s easy to see why when you see the results. It’s estimated that managed services reduce IT costs by 25-45 percent and increase operational efficiency by 45-65 percent!

