The top stories for the LSU Tigers on Tuesday. Today’s headlines include the coaching search possibly being narrowed and one Tigers staffer heads out west. With any regime change, such as the one that is about to take place with the LSU Tigers, it is common to see assistants and support staff take opportunities elsewhere. They don’t want to wait on the next head coach to bring in new members and hope they land a gig with the new staff.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO