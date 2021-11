As San Jacinto College celebrates 60 years of operations, its leaders are also working to adjust to the changes in higher education landscapes brought about by the pandemic. SJC has resumed in-person instruction with face covering recommendations and other enhanced health and safety procedures amid COVID-19, but fewer students are present on campuses for classes this fall, Chancellor Brenda Hellyer said during the college’s annual State of the College address Nov. 12. She said she is surprised by the increase in remote students, but is working to understand the changing needs of students so the college’s leaders can better serve them.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO