Carter rushed 16 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while catching four of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Bills. Carter's one-yard touchdown came with the Jets trailing 38-3 in the fourth quarter, but they all count the same for fantasy, and the rookie running back has now scored in four of his last six games. He remains a steady contributor in the passing game, as well, having been targeted 31 times over the past four games while totaling at least 37 receiving yards in each of those. It's encouraging that Carter was able to contribute despite Mike White's horrendous 0:4 TD:INT, and Carter should maintain a prominent role in Week 11 against Miami regardless of whether White, Joe Flacco or Zach Wilson (knee) is named the Jets' starting quarterback.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO