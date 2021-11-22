76ers' Danny Green: Ruled out Monday

Danny Green has been off to a rough start this season. What is happening with the Sixers‘ swingman?. Danny Green was an important piece to the 76ers last season and helped them obtain the best record in the Eastern Conference. Early on, Green showed he could be a floor spacer and a good defender on defense. Last season he averaged 9.5 ppg and shot 40 percent from three on 6 attempts per game. During the second-round series against the Hawks, he started showing some signs of slowing down on defense when he was the primary defender on Trae Young during Game 1.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO