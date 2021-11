Jones secured two of six targets for 35 yards in the Jaguars' 23-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. Jones' yardage total, meager as it was, actually qualified as the second highest for the Jaguars on the afternoon. The veteran continues to see a solid amount of targets -- he's logged at least five in five consecutive contests -- but he's managed 35 yards or less in four of those games. Jones' next opportunity to parlay his looks into more production comes in a Week 11 home matchup versus the 49ers.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO