ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WV GEAR UP gains funding to support WV students after Capito, Manchin efforts

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amIEE_0d49x3eG00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin resolved an issue with the U.S. Department of Education and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission involving the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (WV GEAR UP) funding award.

WV GEAR UP will now be able to utilize the full $24 million award over the next seven years to serve 17,500 West Virginia high-need students and prepare them to pursue higher education.

“I’m glad to see the Department of Education has followed through on our request to grant the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission with the waiver needed to properly serve thousands of West Virginia GEAR UP students. With this waiver, the awarded funding will help prepare our students for educational success at the post-secondary level, providing them with the foundation to thrive in a variety of careers,” Senator Capito said.

Senators Capito, Manchin announce $1 million in USDA funds for West Virginia

The issue involved “concerns around the ability to meet certain requirements of the (GEAR UP) program in order to receive a waiver and utilize the full breadth of the award for student success services.”

This was after the state received $3.5 million per year for the next seven years from the U.S. Department of Education to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission GEAR UP program

“West Virginia GEAR UP works tirelessly to support West Virginia students, parents and teachers as they prepare for higher education. After Senator Capito and I urged Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to address an issue with the West Virginia GEAR UP award, the program will now be able to fully utilize $24 million over the next seven years to serve more than 17,500 high-need West Virginia students,” said Senator Manchin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Social Infrastructure bill now up for debate, West Virginia weighs-in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Congress has approved and President Biden has signed a $1.2 trillion bill to fix physical infrastructure such as roads, highways and bridges. Now, the White House wants Congress to pass the $1.75 trillion social infrastructure bill known as “Build Back Better.” It would include universal pre-kindergarten, adult home health care and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WBOY 12 News

2 WV pharmacies seek to re-vaccinate patients after giving overly-diluted doses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, on behalf of the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, state agencies are working with a family-owned pharmacy with two locations in Hancock County to re-vaccinate patients after the pharmacies administered “overly-diluted” doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
WBOY 12 News

502 COVID cases, 13 deaths reported Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 502 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Nov. 23. On Monday, it confirmed 557 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 290,026 (+502) total cases and 4,770 (+13) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy