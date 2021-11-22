WV GEAR UP gains funding to support WV students after Capito, Manchin efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin resolved an issue with the U.S. Department of Education and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission involving the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (WV GEAR UP) funding award.

WV GEAR UP will now be able to utilize the full $24 million award over the next seven years to serve 17,500 West Virginia high-need students and prepare them to pursue higher education.

“I’m glad to see the Department of Education has followed through on our request to grant the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission with the waiver needed to properly serve thousands of West Virginia GEAR UP students. With this waiver, the awarded funding will help prepare our students for educational success at the post-secondary level, providing them with the foundation to thrive in a variety of careers,” Senator Capito said.

The issue involved “concerns around the ability to meet certain requirements of the (GEAR UP) program in order to receive a waiver and utilize the full breadth of the award for student success services.”

This was after the state received $3.5 million per year for the next seven years from the U.S. Department of Education to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission GEAR UP program

“West Virginia GEAR UP works tirelessly to support West Virginia students, parents and teachers as they prepare for higher education. After Senator Capito and I urged Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to address an issue with the West Virginia GEAR UP award, the program will now be able to fully utilize $24 million over the next seven years to serve more than 17,500 high-need West Virginia students,” said Senator Manchin.

