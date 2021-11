On the lookout for businesses new to Round Rock next month? Here are four businesses expected to open in December. Black Swan Yoga has delayed its opening to Dec. 6, following permitting and contractor delays. Previously, the yoga studio was expected to open in November. It is located at 2800 S. I-35, Ste. 310, Round Rock. The studio is donation-based and heated, offering classes of varying styles of yoga. Black Swan also offers online yoga for at-home practice. www.blackswanyoga.com.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO