Enes Kanter: Michael Jordan has done nothing for Black community

By Olafimihan Oshin
 5 days ago
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter called out basketball legend Michael Jordan during a Sunday appearance on CNN, saying the former Chicago Bulls star "hasn't done anything" for the Black community "because he cares too much about his shoe sales."

Kanter, speaking with host Pamela Brown, compared Jordan to Lebron James, who has been vocal in his political activism.

“Not many people are talking about Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan hasn’t done anything, nothing, for the Black community in America besides just, you know, giving them money. I feel like we need to call out these athletes. At least Lebron James is going out there and being the voice of all those people who are oppressed in America,” Kanter, an exile of his native Turkey, told Brown.

“But Michael Jordan has not done anything for the Black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales all over the world and America, and I feel like we need to call out these athletes and not be scared about who they are,” he added.

Kanter, an 11-year NBA veteran, has become a prominent critic of the Chinese government, which pulled a Celtics game telecast and highlights off the air Friday after Kanter posted a video calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator.”

Kanter has also called out James for staying silent on his endorsement partner, Nike's, practices in China while profiting from sneakers made in the country.

James, whose Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Celtics on Friday, said in a postgame interview that he’s not going to waste his “energy” on Kanter.

"I think if you know me, you know I don't give too many people my energy," James said. "He's definitely not someone I would give my energy to. He's trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I definitely won't comment too much on that.”

