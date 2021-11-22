AUDIO: B.J. Fisher – “Wise People”

Micah Emrich has his second project out now, and he’s blending genres with ease on “Basement.” The album’s opener “Cold Front” is a great example of the openness that Emrich takes in creating, with elements of indie rock, hip hop, and electronic music all appearing in just that two-minute track. While living primarily in the realm of R&B with some pop tendencies, there’s a lot happening here, and it does truly feel like entering a totally separate dimension of music when you listen to the release. There’s a lot of exciting things happening on “Basement,” and hopefully this project elevates Micah Emrich to a different level, far beyond the basement. Check out the release below:
