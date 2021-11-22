ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, AZ

Border Patrol makes significant arrest in Hereford

By Sean Newgent
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
Border Patrol agents have made a "significant" arrest near Hereford.

Mexican citizen Salvador Gutierrez-Vargas was previously sentenced for dismembering a human body as well as concealment of a homicidal death in Chicago.

The convicted felon was arrested by agents of the Brian A. Terry Station in Bisbee.

