Border Patrol makes significant arrest in Hereford
Border Patrol agents have made a "significant" arrest near Hereford.
Mexican citizen Salvador Gutierrez-Vargas was previously sentenced for dismembering a human body as well as concealment of a homicidal death in Chicago.
The convicted felon was arrested by agents of the Brian A. Terry Station in Bisbee.
