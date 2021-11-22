Pedestrian hit, killed on 22nd Street

Tucson police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian near Sahuara Avenue and 22nd Street Sunday night.

Police say a pedestrian was trying to cross 22nd Street at Sahuao in a marked crosswalk while using a HAWK light.

The pedestrian, a man was hit and killed by a vehicle — a dark-colored sedan or hatchback with damage to the hood and windshield — heading westbound on 22nd Street just before 8 p.m.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

----

