As we prepare for Thanksgiving, I have been reflecting on the importance of tradition, and how we can weave together the past with the future. Public health is, by nature, forward-looking. We aspire to a progressive vision of the future, one that supports health through a radical reimagining of the status quo. This calls on us to envision new ways of structuring our world, with an eye toward optimizing it for health. Our pursuit of this vision leads us to explore novel approaches to supporting health, to innovate, and to embrace new ways of thinking about, and living in, the world.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO