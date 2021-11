Set above the Tyne at Ryton a few miles west of Newcastle, Tyneside Golf Club, with its beautiful Harry Colt course, is one of the oldest clubs in the north-east of England having started out in 1879. Today’s course was laid out by Colt in 1911, and much of the front nine plays over the higher ground a little further from the river before you drop down closer to the valley floor early on the back nine, then climb steeply away again on 14 and loop back round the wonderful old pavilion clubhouse for the final flourish.

