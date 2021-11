Alesso delighted fans by finally releasing the highly anticipated ‘Somebody to Use’. Fans have been keeping a close eye on the development of this ID, one that has appeared on a variety of his live sets over the past two years. This formerly unknown track was first debuted at Insomniac’s Countdown NYE in 2019. Demonstrating his global appeal, Alesso had fans flooding EDM message boards when the song resurfaced at his closing set at Ultra Taiwan 2020. In the dark for so long, fan have set their expectations quite high for the song. The Swedish DJ has proven he was not malingering and has unveiled not one, but two versions of the song.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO