ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Florida following new law

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rExg1_0d49tHUf00

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Disney has paused its vaccine policy which requires Florida-based employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. New laws passed by Florida’s legislature last week limits employers’ power to require vaccinations, as reported by the AP.

Disney informed employees in a memo on Friday that the requirement had been paused.

“We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we’ve continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests, and at this point, more than 90 percent of active Florida-based Cast Members have already verified that they are fully vaccinated. We will address legal developments as appropriate,” Disney said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Disney employees who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

In addition, the company has paused consideration of vaccine exemption requests, the newspaper reported. Also, employees who have not finished the vaccine verification process will be considered unvaccinated for the time being, the memo said.

The bills signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last Thursday require companies to allow workers who agree to regular testing and to wear protective gear to be exempt from required vaccinations. The new laws also allow religious or medical exemptions, which Disney had already included in its mandate, as reported by the AP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
96.1 The Breeze

90% of New Yorkers Received Vaccine, Why Are COVID-19 Cases Increasing?

New York residents have been getting vaccinated, but the COVID-19 positivity rates in many regions in the state are worse than pre-vaccine numbers. As a matter of fact, the county that is home to New York's second-biggest city, Buffalo, just issued a new indoor mask mandate. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz announced that the new mandate has been put in place to try to lower WNY's COVID-19 positivity rate, which was almost 10 percent as of Sunday, November 21, 2021 (see below).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Shore News Network

Governor Hochul says omicron variant ‘it’s coming’ to New York, announces authority to cut elective surgeries as staffing shortages continue

That’s what New York Governor Kathy Hochul said when she announced the Department of Health will now be permitted to limit non-essential, non-urgent scheduled hospital procedures to ensure capacity. With Government vaccine mandates cutting staff numbers and the COVID-19 cases rising in New York, the measure is the first one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Covid 19 Vaccine#New Laws#Lake Buena Vista#Ap#Republican
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about this young man. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope for possible litigation.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Vaccines
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy