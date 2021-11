Of all the amazing things that took place this week in our American history, I’ve decided to tell you about what I consider the most important event of them all. A speech given Nov. 19, 1863, was not only inspirational, it was timeless. Even today, it inspires excellence, compassion and understanding. I hope you take time to reflect on the words President Abraham Lincoln spoke at the dedication of a military cemetery in Pennsylvania. When he was asked for a “few appropriate remarks” to consecrate the grounds, he gave them, and all of us, The Gettysburg Address.

