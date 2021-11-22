ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine sets yet another record for COVID hospitalizations on Monday

By Patty Wight, Maine Public
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of November has seen several record-breaking days for COVID hospitalizations in Maine, and that trend continued on Monday with 296 people hospitalized. The number of people in critical care has increased to 87 and the number of people who need ventilators has also increased, to 36. Dr....

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 8

dougi
5d ago

did my friend that tested positive for Covid Twice in one day and negative twice the next day count as 2 new cases? 1 new case? or zero new cases?

Reply(2)
6
Pearl Morrissette
5d ago

Take the mask 😷 off you’re killing your immune system

Reply(2)
9
