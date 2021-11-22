ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Enbridge says pipeline in flood-hit Canada province transporting natural gas above year-ago level

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaZpQ_0d49sz8k00

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said Monday it was now transporting more natural gas on its Westcoast natural gas pipeline than at this time in 2020, less than a week after it shut a segment of the pipeline system due to heavy flooding in the British Columbia province.

The pipeline was transporting 1.63 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natural gas as of Monday, above the 100% of total contracted volume transported last year at this time, Enbridge said in a statement.

British Columbia declared a state of emergency after a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" brought a month's worth of rain in two days, paralyzing parts of the province and causing shortages of food and fuel.

The flooding has killed at least four people and could become one of Canada's worst natural disasters.

Enbridge said it was able to maintain natural gas service and quickly increase capacity on its Westcoast pipeline system after the extreme weather event.

It had shut down a segment of a 30-inch pipeline, one of the two pipelines that make up its Westcoast natural gas pipeline in British Columbia, as a precautionary measure on Tuesday. The other pipeline had remained operational. read more

Customers of natural gas, which is used to heat homes, among other things, were facing reduced supplies after Enbridge shut the pipeline segment, lowering flows to 1.4 bcf/d from up to 1.8 bcf/day normally.

The Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which shut down entirely after flooding last Sunday, expects to resume the operations in some capacity by the end of this week. It ships 300,000 barrel per day of crude and refined products from Alberta to Burnaby, near Vancouver.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, Nia Williams in Calgary and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Flood-hit Canada province braces for heavy rain, three bodies found

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Searchers located three bodies swept away by landslides in British Columbia, officials said on Saturday, after record rainfall that paralyzed parts of the province, leading to food and fuel shortages. Canada's westernmost province declared a state of emergency after a phenomenon known as...
ENVIRONMENT
StreetInsider.com

Flood-hit Canadian province limits fuel, non-essential travel

A broken dike is seen after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, in Abbottsford, British Columbia, Canada November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By...
TRAFFIC
abc17news.com

Canadian province sets gas, travel restrictions after floods

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The British Columbia government has announced limits to the amount of fuel people can purchase at gas stations in some parts of the province and is restricting non-essential travel as highways begin to reopen following torrential rains that caused floods and mudslides. Provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said non-essential vehicles will be limited to about 8 gallons (30 liters) per trip to the gas station. The order is expected to last until Dec. 1. These steps will keep commercial traffic moving, stabilize our supply chains and make sure everyone gets home safely,” Farnworth told a news conference.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Pipelines#Enbridge Inc
kfgo.com

Good news at last for flood-hit Canadian province – some rail services to restart

HOPE, British Columbia (Reuters) – The flood-battered Canadian province of British Columbia received some good news at last on Friday when Canadian Pacific Railway said it should restore service in the middle of next week. Massive floods and mudslides caused by extreme rainfall destroyed roads, bridges and homes and cut...
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Enbridge pipeline is ‘critical’ for U.S. needs, propane CEO says

Losing Line 5, an oil and propane pipeline that the governor of Michigan is trying to shut, would impose a significant constraint on U.S. energy supplies, according to the boss of fuel supplier Suburban Propane Partners LP. “I think it’s a very misguided thought that we can do without the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
Shore News Network

AOC Confuses Natural Gas For Oil In Video Explaining Why Pipelines Are Bad

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confused a number of facts about fossil fuels in a video to her followers explaining why pipelines are bad for the country. The congresswoman mistakenly asserted that the Keystone XL and Line 3 pipelines were proposed to increase U.S. natural gas exports in the video she posted on her Instagram account Saturday. The two pipelines would transport crude oil, not natural gas, from Canada into the U.S. as an import, according to their operators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Severe flooding hits US Northwest and Canada

As many parts of western Washington began drying out after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads. Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
94.1 Duke FM

Canada province mulls state of emergency after floods, food shortages reported

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia (Reuters) – The Canadian province of British Columbia could introduce a state of emergency on Wednesday to help deal with massive floods that cut access to the country’s largest port and stranded thousands. Mudslides triggered by heavy rains destroyed several major roads and killed at least one...
ENVIRONMENT
Metro International

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) – The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday for bringing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Enbridge Defeats Whitmer Bid to Move Pipeline Case

Enbridge Inc. won the latest round. Enbridge Inc. won the latest round in its long-running battle to stop Michigan’s governor from shutting an oil pipeline that crosses the Great Lakes after a judge ruled that the case should remain in Federal court. Judge Janet Neff of the U.S. District Court...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Enbridge shuts portion of BC gas system

Canadian infrastructure company Enbridge said November 16 heavy rains in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland had forced it to shut a portion of its T-South natural gas pipeline. In a system notice, the company said flooding in the area had forced it to shut T-South between Merrit and Hope for precautionary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
paddlingmag.com

Wild Floods Hit Canada’s West Coast (Video)

Kayakers in many parts of British Columbia have taken a “time-out” from the river the past few days while an atmospheric river wreaks havoc on the province. Between 100-200mm of rain has fallen in the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island alone, creating treacherous conditions on the river and beyond.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy