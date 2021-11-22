ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TYPE A Durometer Market By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Laboratories) and By Application (Medical Pads, Wheel Chair Cushions, Wound Threads) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages TYPE A Durometer Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Durometers are devices which are used for the measuring the hardness of the materials such as rubbers, elastomers, polymers. The device i.e. durometer tests the depressions of different materials which is measured by applying...

Sleeping Bags Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

A sleeping bag is an insulated covering for a person, essentially a lightweight quilt that can be closed with a zipper or any similar means to form a tube. This product functions as lightweight, portable bedding, mostly applicable for situations, wherein a person is sleeping outdoors. This commodity is especially useful for people during activities such as camping, hiking, mountaineering, and other similar events. With increasing outdoor activities occurring all over the globe owing, the demand for sleeping bags is increasing by the day, thus giving rise to a distinct sleeping bags market.
Increase In The Price Of Raw Materials Would Encourage An Increase In The Cost Of Manufacturing will Raise The Price Of Low-Calorie Dark Chocolates Market

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Low Calorie Dark ChocolateMarket, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
Increase In Adoption Of Healthy And Balanced Lifestyle Driving The Growth Of Low-Fat Bread Market

There has been a spike in demand for functional and clean label food products as consumer stranded at home due to Covid-19 lockdown have taken aggressively. Due to Covid-19 lockdown, consumer stranded at home and craving for some healthy food products, which is also one of the factor for fueling the demand for low fat bread market across the globe.
Commercial Sector Holds 85% of the Global Market Share of Heating Cable - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heating Cables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heating Cables.
Growing Awareness Regarding Beauty and Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand of Cyclotetrasiloxane Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cyclotetrasiloxane Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cyclotetrasiloxane over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The market for Cyclotetrasiloxane witnessed massive slowdown in...
Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market By Type (Food & beverages, Pharmaceutical, Metal Processing & Electroplating) and By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical) - Forecast 2021-2031

Sodium Potassium Tartrate also is known as Rochelle salt and is a white crystalline powder and a potassium sodium salt of tartaric acid. Sodium Potassium Tartrate is readily soluble in water and slightly soluble in alcohol. With a specific gravity of 1.79, Sodium Potassium Tartrate displays double refraction. Sodium Potassium Tartrate exhibits a piezoelectric effect and finds application in many piezoelectric devices. Another key end- use industries and applications of Sodium Potassium Tartrate include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, mirrors, metal treatment & electroplating, cigarette paper, and its use as a laboratory reagent.
Acoustic Tape Market By Material Type (Polyethylene Foam and Rubber) and By Application (Stud work Isolation, Joist Isolation, Batten Isolation) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Acoustic Tape Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to...
Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Value Projected to Expand during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Plastic-metal Hybrids Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Plastic-metal Hybrids over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Plastic-metal hybrids are compounds or substances...
Contract Research Organizations Services Market Research Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Contract Research Organizations Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance), IQVIA, Syneos Health, Paraxel International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL), ICON Public Limited Corporation, Wuxi Apptec, Medpace Holdings, Inc etc.
Photobooth Softwares Market is Going to Boom with DslrBooth , Sparkbooth , Breeze System

Global Photobooth Softwares Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Photobooth Softwares market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Photobooth Softwares market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Sack Filling Machine Market By Sack Type (Open Mouth Sack, Valve Sack) and By End use Industry (Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Household & Personal care) - Forecast 2021-2031

Sack filling machines are used to fill the contents in a sack. Pre-made sacks, which are typically made from paper or plastic, are taken from a magazine rack, opened, filled using a net weigh filling machine and sealed using either a heat sealing machine or stitching attachment or a combination both. Manufacturers operating in the sack filling machine market are focusing on bringing technological advancements in the sack filling machines to reduce labor costs and achieve higher output efficiency.
Primary Feed Materials Market By Raw Material Type (Soya De - Oiled Cakes, Rapeseed De - Oiled Cakes, Rice Bran De - Oiled Cakes) and By Application (Pigs, Equine Breeding, Poultry) - Forecast 2021-2031

Primary feed materials help in getting better operating results related to milk production for cattle. In addition, primary feed materials also help in improving animal husbandry services by providing nutritious mineral feed for animals. Primary feed materials are primary feed which are given to animals such as cows, sheep, goats, calves, pigs, rabbits, birds, etc., by mixing it with fodder. For getting better ration quality, primary feed materials are being given to household animals. Furthermore, primary feed materials also improve the lactation milk in female animals. For instance, primary feed materials increase reproductivity in animals, enhance the immune system, and improve the fertility of animals. Furthermore, the rising production and consumption of meat in several parts of the globe is driving the growth of the primary feed materials market.
Wound Healing Antibiotic Supplement Market By Supplement Type (Nutrition, Antibiotic, Herbal) and By Dosage Form (Tablet, Capsule, Powder) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Wound Healing Antibiotic Supplement Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to the latest research by Fact.MR the Wound healing Market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, globally. The advanced wound healing market is expected to reach (USD) 16.5 billion by 2027 from USD 10.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9%. Market growth is aimed to increase due to factors like the rapidly growing geriatric population, rising incidence of diabetes, technological advancements in wound healing supplements, funding for wound care research, growing awareness of wound management, and increasing awareness for use of the nutritive supplements.
Cold Planers Market By Type (Wheel-type, Crawler-type) and By Application (Road Construction, Pavement Maintenance) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Cold Planers Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Cold planers, also known as pavement planers, pavement recyclers, or asphalt milling machines, are...
High Temperature Gaskets Market By Type (Graphite, Flurosilicone, Silicone) and By End Use (Mining Industry, Marine industry, Nuclear industry) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global High Temperature Gaskets Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. High temperature gaskets are predominantly used in the oil and gas, and chemical...
Mangiferin Market By Source (Mango Leaves, Mango Stem, Mango Fruit Peel) and By End User Industry (Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal Care Industry, Food & Beverages Industry) - Forecast 2021-2031

Advancing pharmaceutical to create mounting demand for mangiferin in treatment of against bronchial asthma, atopic dermatitis and for residential and other allergic diseases. Being a bioactive ingredient mangiferin are largely isolated from stem bark and leaves of mango trees. Production of mangiferin are function of seasonal variation as they are extracted from mango trees. Mangiferin content are higher in month of April, as result of ripen mangoes during this month.
Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Market By Product Type (Complaint Balloon Stent Catheters, Non Complaint Balloon Stent Catheters), By End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) & Regional Forecast, 2021-2031

Increasing number of hospital admissions, owing to rising prevalence of coronary artery disease, and increasing instances of atherosclerosis are expected to drive growth of the global stent graft balloon catheter market. The global market for stent graft balloon catheter will register a healthy expansion. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global stent graft balloon catheter market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022.
Medical Case Management Service Market y Mode of Service (Web-based Case Management Services, Telephonic Case Management Services) by Severity of Case (Catastrophic Case Medical Management Services), by End-User & Regional Forecast, 2021-2031

A recent report by Fact.MR provides an in-depth analysis about the global medical case management service market for the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The report's primary objective is to provide information and updates pertaining to growth opportunities in the global market for medical case management service. Fact.MR's report deals...
Nonerosive Reflux Disease Treatment Market By Drug Type (Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 - blockers, Antacids) and By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Nonerosive Reflux Disease Treatment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The overall growth in nonerosive reflux disease treatment market witnessed a minor fall in 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, rising cases are gradually coming down giving an opportunity to the market players to get back to their previous positions.Growing cases ofgastroesophageal disease throughout the world are favouring the growth of this market in the current scenario. People are opting for medical treatments that ensure recovery with medicines than surgeries in 2021. Addiction towards junk, spicy and unhygienic food among consumers is a major factor causing nonerosive reflux problem creating an urgent need for its effective treatment.
