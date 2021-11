"The Global Diquat Dibromide Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecasting period (2021 - 2028)". Diquat dibromide is a desiccant contact and an herbicide legal with the aid of the EU. It is relatively water-soluble, has a low risk of leaching into groundwater, and is volatile. It is very solid in soil but degrades unexpectedly in aquatic environments. It is used to desiccate potato vines and seed plants, control sugarcane growing, and govern commercial and aquatic weeds. It is not residual; that is, there is no residue of herbicide left on or in plants, soil, or water. Moreover, the low availability of arable land and higher consumption of plant-based products opens the doors for brand new players in conjunction with the profitable opportunities for the existing market players in the international Diquat Dibromide marketplace.

