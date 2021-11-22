ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cyber Deception Market Scenario - The Competition Is Rising | GuardiCore, LogRhythm, Cymmetria

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cyber Deception Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cyber...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

North America Accounts for Approximately 30% of the Global Sales Value of Contactless Biometric Software - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Global Demand For Low Calorie Savory Snacks Market Is Experiencing Progressive Growth Due To The Continuous Evolution Of The Pattern Of Consumption, Unveils Fact.MR

The study on the Low Calorie Savory Snacks Market displays excellence and provides insightful details about every growth prospect which can be encountered during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The study enlightens the stakeholders about the prominent details leading to the growth of the Low Calorie Savory Snacks market. The study releases the stakeholders from the Sisyphean loop of loss.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

US to Lead the Global Sales of Video Gaming Consoles During Forecast Period 2021-2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
VIDEO GAMES
houstonmirror.com

Immersive Virtual Reality Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Unity Technologies, Snap, Google

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Immersive Virtual Reality Market 2021-2027" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2021-2027). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Facebook, Google, HTC, Microsoft, Magic Leap, Samsung, WorldViz, Marxent Labs, Unity Technologies, Snap, CastAR etc.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logrhythm#Market Research#Cyber Security#Cyberattack#Advance Market Analytics#Guardicore Ltd#Sec Technologies#Shape Security Inc#Attivo Networks#Trapx Security#Logrhythm Inc#Fidelis Cybersecurity#Cymmetria Inc#Application
houstonmirror.com

Contract Research Organizations Services Market Research Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Contract Research Organizations Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance), IQVIA, Syneos Health, Paraxel International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL), ICON Public Limited Corporation, Wuxi Apptec, Medpace Holdings, Inc etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Data Wrangling Market Is Booming Worldwide with Trifacta, Dataiku, IBM, Paxata

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Data Wrangling Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Wrangling market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Apoptosis Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Pfizer

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Apoptosis Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2021-2027). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Abbott Laboratories, Aegera Therapeutics, Amgen, Bioniche Life Sciences, Chromo Therapeutics, EntreMed, Genta, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, Xigen, Zentaris etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Webinar Software Platforms Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Adobe, Zoho, Cisco Systems

Global Webinar Software Platforms Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by Advance Market Analytics evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Webinar Software Platforms Market. Major Players in This Report Include, Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Adobe (United States),Zoho Corporation (India),ClickMeeting (United States),BigMarker (United States),Restream (United States),BlueJeans (United States),WebinarNinja (Australia),Livestorm (France),RTCLab (United States),Demio, Inc. (United States),.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Data Security
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
houstonmirror.com

Sales Force Automation Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Oracle, IBM, Salesforce

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Sales Force Automation Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Sales Force Automation Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Sales Force Automation Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

B2C Fuel Cards Market May See Big Move | ExxonMobil, Shell, Caltex

Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Research Report 2016-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global B2C Fuel Cards Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC, Caltex, DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, Standard Chartered, ANZ, HSBC, POSB, American Express & Maybank.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Keyless Go Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Denso, Omron, Mitsubishi Electric

Global Automotive Keyless Go Market Research Report 2016-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Automotive Keyless Go Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Continental, Denso, Hella, Lear, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei, ZF, Alps, Omron, Mitsubishi Electric & Panasonic.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Edge Computing Market projected to reach $87.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 19.0%

According to a new market research report "Edge Computing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, IIOT, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The edge computing market size is expected to grow from USD 36.5 billion in 2021 to USD 87.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of IoT across industries, exponentially increasing data volumes and network traffic and rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time, automated decision-making solutions are a few factors driving the growth of the edge computing.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

According to the new market research report "Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Structural Analysis, Functional Analysis, Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics), & Sector (Medical, Animal, Agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Blockchain In Government Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Factom, Accenture, IBM

Latest published market study on Global Blockchain In Government Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Blockchain In Government space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Deloitte, BTL, Intel, SomishRecordsKeeper, Guardtime, Auxesis Group, Oracle, SAP, Factom, Accenture, IBM, AWS, BigchainDB, Microsoft, Cegeka, Symbiont, Bitfury, OTC Exchange Network, Blocko, SpinSys, Brainbot Technologies & Blockchain Foundary.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Insurance Market is Going to Boom | Allianz, GEICO, Zurich Insurance

Latest published market study on Worldwide Automotive Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Automotive Insurance space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Allstate Insurance Company, RAC Motoring Services, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Clements Worldwide, GEICO, NFU Mutual, Zhongan Insurance, ABIC Inc, CPIC, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, RSA Insurance Group plc, Zurich Insurance Group, Allianz SE, PICC & Assicurazioni Generali.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

UPS in Critical Data Center Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | ABB , Delta Power Solutions , Eaton , Emerson Network Power

Global UPS in Critical Data Center Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider UPS in Critical Data Center market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, UPS in Critical Data Center market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Risk Capital Investment Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Accel, Sequoia Capital, Benchmark Capital

A latest study released by AMA research on Global Risk Capital Investment Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Risk Capital Investment market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume & Value) from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

A2P SMS & cPaaS Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'A2P SMS & cPaaS Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Vape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Flourishing Automotive Industry to Generate Demand For Titanium-Sapphire Lasers in the U.S by 2031 End

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy