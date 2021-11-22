ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 65 cents to $76.75 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 81...

The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

One-day commodity diesel price decline greatest in more than 30 years

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

Drilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 6-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 569—a figure that is 249 up from this time last year. Active...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

Whitehouse Drilling Move Could Send Gas Prices Higher

It might be time to buy a bicycle. The Biden Administration just made an announcement that could send gasoline prices higher and keep them elevated for longer. It’s a strange announcement that comes after efforts by the government earlier this week to try to mitigate sky high gas prices. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Oil prices plunge as new Covid variant spooks markets

Global oil prices have plunged below $80 a barrel after “the most worrying” new variant of Covid-19 was identified in South Africa, raising fears in the market of renewed global travel restrictions that could derail the oil market’s recovery. The price of Brent crude had tumbled by more than $4...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Food prices about to soar

A worldwide shortage of nitrogen fertilizer used to boost crop yields may affect next year's food prices. Global prices of nitrogen fertilizer are at their highest levels in over a decade. The crop nutrient's sales amounted to $53 billion last year. Prices are at least 80% higher so far this year, according to Argus Media.
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

New Type of Price War is Brewing

A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing, according to Rystad Energy. A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing in the oil market, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson. Dickson made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone after the...
TRAFFIC
wkzo.com

U.S. to sell 32 million bbls of mostly sour crude from 4 SPR sites

(Reuters) – The United States has launched an auction for 32 million barrels of crude from four strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) sites to be delivered between late-December and April 2022, the Department of Energy (DOE) said. The sale of SPR oil, which is mainly blended sour crude, is expected to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel draws down - EIA

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week but gasoline and distillate stocks fell even as refining activity increased on strong overall fuel demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 19, compared with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price outlook as Goldman Sachs maintains Q4’21 forecast

Crude oil price has remained below the crucial level of $80 for over a week now. Demand concerns have heightened amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe. Goldman Sachs has maintained its Q4'21 forecast despite talks on SPR releases. Crude oil price has remained below $80 amid the ongoing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Still at Risk After Hitting 2-Month Low

Crude oil prices seem biased lower in risk-off trade. US PMI survey, API inventory flow figures in focus. Crude oil prices have paused to digest losses after dropping to the lowest level in nearly two months. A risk-off backdrop might somewhat bias the scales in sellers’ favor. The WTI contract is pressuring the bottom of its three-day range having slumped along side S&P 500 futures in Asia-Pacific trade.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

FTSE closes with gains as oil majors boosted by crude rebound

The FTSE 100 upstaged its European counterparts after a rebound in oil prices helped to boost shares in BP and Shell.The oil majors and London’s mining firms were among the day’s strongest performers after both crude and iron ore saw upticks in value.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have seen a rather mixed session, with the FTSE 100 outperforming on the back of a recovery in the oil price, which is supporting the oil majors, while a rise in iron ore prices is helping to support the miners, with Rio Tinto and BHP both...
STOCKS
