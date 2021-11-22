Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.

