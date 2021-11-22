ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Accenture, IBM, Cognizant

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global IT Outsourcing Managed Service market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the IT Outsourcing...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Rising Physical Disabilities Pivoting Personalized Wearable Exoskeleton Market Growth - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
ELECTRONICS
houstonmirror.com

Increase In Adoption Of Healthy And Balanced Lifestyle Driving The Growth Of Low-Fat Bread Market

There has been a spike in demand for functional and clean label food products as consumer stranded at home due to Covid-19 lockdown have taken aggressively. Due to Covid-19 lockdown, consumer stranded at home and craving for some healthy food products, which is also one of the factor for fueling the demand for low fat bread market across the globe.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Flavors Added To The Sweets According To The Preference Of Customers To Contribute To The Growth Of The Demand For Low-Fat Sweets And Are Expected To Expand In The Near Future

The Global Low-Fat Sweets Market provides scrutiny of various growth trajectories of the market and its segments during the forecast period (2021 – 2031). The analysts strive to offer a comprehensive insight into consumer adoption trends, and the corresponding strategies by players to acquire more shares. The insights include a granular assessment of favorable policy regulations and norms. The study in addition takes a closer look at the key macroeconomic fundamentals in various regions that will spur investments in the Low-Fat Sweets market. The research offers a qualitative assessment of the recent disruptions and the strategy realignments to counter the forces restraining the growth of the Low-Fat Sweets market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Immersive Virtual Reality Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Unity Technologies, Snap, Google

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Immersive Virtual Reality Market 2021-2027" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2021-2027). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Facebook, Google, HTC, Microsoft, Magic Leap, Samsung, WorldViz, Marxent Labs, Unity Technologies, Snap, CastAR etc.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Accenture#Advance Market Analytics#Dxc Technologies#Hp#Ntt Data
houstonmirror.com

Webinar Software Platforms Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Adobe, Zoho, Cisco Systems

Global Webinar Software Platforms Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by Advance Market Analytics evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Webinar Software Platforms Market. Major Players in This Report Include, Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Adobe (United States),Zoho Corporation (India),ClickMeeting (United States),BigMarker (United States),Restream (United States),BlueJeans (United States),WebinarNinja (Australia),Livestorm (France),RTCLab (United States),Demio, Inc. (United States),.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

ISO Certification Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | SGS, UKAS, SciQuip, DAS

The Latest Released ISO Certification market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global ISO Certification market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in ISO Certification market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as SGS UK, UKAS, SciQuip, DAS Certification Ltd, JR Consultants, British Assessment Bureau, ISO QSL, QMS International & IMSM Ltd.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Sales Force Automation Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Oracle, IBM, Salesforce

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Sales Force Automation Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Sales Force Automation Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Sales Force Automation Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

B2C Fuel Cards Market May See Big Move | ExxonMobil, Shell, Caltex

Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Research Report 2016-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global B2C Fuel Cards Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC, Caltex, DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, Standard Chartered, ANZ, HSBC, POSB, American Express & Maybank.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
IBM
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
houstonmirror.com

Data Wrangling Market Is Booming Worldwide with Trifacta, Dataiku, IBM, Paxata

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Data Wrangling Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Wrangling market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Value Projected to Expand during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Plastic-metal Hybrids Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Plastic-metal Hybrids over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Plastic-metal hybrids are compounds or substances...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market Future Prospects 2027 | Expeditors, CEVA Logistics, Deutsche Lufthansa

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, Cathay Pacific Airlines, CEVA Logistics, Deutsche Lufthansa, Bollore Group SDV, China Airlines, FedExoration, Expeditors International, Korean Airlines & Kuehne + Nagel International etc.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Real Estate Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Accruent ,Argus Financial Software ,Microsoft Corporation

The Real Estate Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Sony, Microsoft, Tencent

A latest study released by AMA research on Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Augmented Reality Mobile Games market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume & Value) from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

P2P Payments Market Future Growth Outlook: SnapCash, PayPal, Dwolla

Latest published market study on Global P2P Payments Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the P2P Payments space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are One97 Communications Ltd., Dwolla, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, SnapCash, PayPal Pte. Ltd., Square, Inc., Tencent., TransferWise Ltd. & CurrencyFair LTD.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Edge Computing Market projected to reach $87.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 19.0%

According to a new market research report "Edge Computing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, IIOT, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The edge computing market size is expected to grow from USD 36.5 billion in 2021 to USD 87.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of IoT across industries, exponentially increasing data volumes and network traffic and rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time, automated decision-making solutions are a few factors driving the growth of the edge computing.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market To Be Driven Due To Factors Such As Population Growth And Increased Disposable Incomes In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global rubber anti-tack agents market, assessing the market based on its segments like type and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Commercial Sector Holds 85% of the Global Market Share of Heating Cable - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heating Cables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heating Cables.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

According to the new market research report "Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Structural Analysis, Functional Analysis, Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics), & Sector (Medical, Animal, Agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Increasing Urbanization and Growth of Middle Class Population to Boost Demand of Recombined Milk Products Market : States Fact.MR

Revenues in the recombined milk products industry are expected to grow at a robust 10.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, reaching a value of US$ 978.2 Mn in 2021. As per the Fact.MR analysis, the key players are sensing the opportunities and relying on innovations, product development, and maintaining standardized quality to gain a major share in the market.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy