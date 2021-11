Oftentimes, one of the first things you should do to get your personal finances in order is to set up an interest-bearing account, like a savings account. This type of account is safer than putting your cash under the mattress and earns more interest than a checking account. If your financial goals include building an emergency fund, saving for a down payment or preparing for college, an interest-bearing account can likely help you achieve them.

