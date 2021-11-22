Catering And Food Service Contractor Market to See Stunning Growth | Sodexo, Elior Group, Aramark

The commercial eggs are major egg-producing form across the globe. The United States is covering major market share in producing eggs across the globe. Every 300 million laying birds are producing near about 250 to 320 eggs every year in the United States. Every year, near about 60 percent of the total production of eggs is consumed by the consumers, and nearly 10 percent is utilized by the food industry. And rest of the part is converted into egg products. The leading top producers are using high technology and also working to provides eggs at lowest price.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO