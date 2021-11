The Wyoming Department of Health is urging people who are eligible for the COVID booster shots to get one in light of new national guidelines. National experts have updated their booster recommendations to include anyone 18 and over who received their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose at least six months ago and anyone 18 and over who received a Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.

WYOMING STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO