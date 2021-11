(Kitco News) - Gold prices are holding steady above a critical support level as the U.S. economy grew less than expected in the third quarter. Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department said that the U.S. economy grew 2.1% between July and September, up only slightly from previous estimates. The data was somewhat weaker than expected as economists were looking GDP growth of 2.2%.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO