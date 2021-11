Some of Darius Slay’s earliest memories of Ahmaud Arbery were of him as a water boy. The Eagles cornerback grew up in Brunswick, Ga., the same town as the Arbery family. That also is where a 25-year-old Black man, was killed by three white men while on a jog Feb. 23, 2020. All three convicted of murder on Wednesday. The trial drew national attention, as millions had seen the video of the unarmed Arbery being chased down by the three men, trapped, and shot to death.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO