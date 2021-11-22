ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CS Brazil H1 November sugar production expected to drop 63.2% on year: survey

By Phillip Herring
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSugar's share of H1 November cane crush expected at 35%: analysts. H1 November hydrous ethanol output seen down 57.3% on year: survey. Sugar production in the key Center-South Brazil region is expected to total 457,600 mt in the first half of November, down 63.2% on the year, a survey of 10...

