This AI tool lets you visualize how climate change could affect your home

By Michelle Shen, Usa Today
 5 days ago

A new tool with cutting-edge image recognition AI lets you visualize the future effects of climate change on any place in the world—including your own home. The project, titled "This Climate Does Not Exist," lets you enter the address of your current home or your favorite travel destination and see what...

healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Climate change affects land-disposed waste

Management of municipal solid waste (MSW) and industrial solid waste (IW) are indispensable functions in modern society. The main solid waste management options include recycling, incineration, recovery and land disposal. Land disposal remains the predominant management method, with land-disposed MSW accounting for >1.5 billion tonnes of the total ~2 billion tonnes of waste generated worldwide in 2016 (ref. 6). The global annual IW generated is estimated to be up to 18 times higher than the MSW6, although the amount of land-disposed IW is uncertain. Given the long history of waste disposal, hundreds of billions to trillions of tonnes of MSW and IW have been disposed in the environment. Due to the finite capacity and regionality of each site, >100,000 sites exist in Europe7; the total number of waste disposal sites worldwide is probably 300,000"“500,000. There is a wide variety of solid wastes (biodegradable, leachable, suspendable and inert) and disposal sites (mismanaged dumpsites, sanitary landfills, impoundments and piles), all of which have complex responses to climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

How composting your food can mitigate the impact of climate change

What you put in your mouth and your fridge could have a rather large impact on climate change. Food!. But just as importantly, what you do with your leftovers can make all the difference. Here are 5 things to know:. Those scraps of food that you throw in the trash...
ENVIRONMENT
#Changing Climate#Climate Science#Research Institute#Carbon Brief#Ai#The Quebec Ai Institute
techxplore.com

How science is finding ways to navigate in GPS-denied environments

There's no denying that GPS and mapping applications on our mobile phones have dramatically affected society, including the military. Still, even their use has limits on reach and capabilities. Now science is going above and beyond to get to remote locations where GPS has no reach. In late September, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global selected and co-funded with the U.S. Army Development Command the winning proposal of its second annual Global-X Challenge, which called for international projects to address capability gaps at high latitudes (Polar Regions).
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Even if we halt global warming, local climates will change – and we need new experiments to understand how

There’s a big question mark over whether the world will keep global warming below the limits set out in the Paris Agreement. But even if we do, the climate will keep evolving – and society needs to prepare for this. At the moment, climate models don’t tell us much about a future world in which temperatures have stabilised. As our research published today argues, new model experiments are needed to close this knowledge gap and better understand the challenges ahead. For example, in southern Australia, climate change has already caused a trend towards less rain and more frequent and prolonged drought....
ENVIRONMENT
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
Real Simple

How to Combat Climate Change With Your Stock Portfolio Right Now

If, like so many others, you followed the news emerging from the recent United Nations Climate Summit 2021 in Glasgow with a mixture of dismay, disappointment, and frustration, you're not alone. As Greta Thunberg said during an interview in Glasgow "change is not going to come from inside there"—meaning, we should not expect bold measures from the politicians or delegates who had gathered for the global event.
ECONOMY
CNBC

How climate change is raising the price of your pumpkin pie

Wheat prices are now at the highest level since 2012 and are up over 10% in just the past month, due to severe drought. Wildfires in the West left honeybees with little to eat. "We can't run and hide anymore from global severe weather events because they're all part of...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Robert Taibbi

How to Change the Emotional Climate of Your Relationship

This information is drawn from my clinical experience and not from any other sources. If you live with a partner, in a family, with roommates, or simply spend time around the same work colleagues day after day, you naturally generate your own emotional climate together. Like the weather, it’s something you can’t not notice—the tension your partner carries home after a hard day, the sugar-driven mania of your kids—and is often quickly changeable—the depressing morning staff meeting almost evaporates by the time you’re halfway through your lunch with a close friend or are surprised by a loving text from you partner.
ScienceAlert

Shock AI Discovery Suggests We've Not Even Discovered Half of What's Inside Our Cells

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...
SCIENCE
The Next Web

Nvidia’s new text-to-image tool shows how AI could render stock photos obsolete

Stock photos are the bane of many marketers and designers. The heavyweight image providers are prohibitively pricey, while the affordable ones could lead to a concerned call from HR. At TNW Towers, we smoothly circumvent these barriers by creating custom masterpieces — like these glorious pictures of Mark Zuckerberg:. Sadly,...
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

Examining the dynamics of complex networks

A special issue of EPJST, edited by Dr. Jurgen Kurths, Senior Advisor at the Research Department for Complexity Science, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), and Professor and Senior Advisor at Humboldt University, Berlin, Ahmedabad, brings together a collection of papers focusing improving our understanding of the collective dynamics of complex systems. The special issue pays particular attention to the applications of this understanding in the diverse fields of neuroscience, climate modeling, and Earth science.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Living walls can reduce heat lost from buildings by over 30%

Retrofitting an existing masonry cavity walled building with a green or living wall can reduce the amount of heat lost through its structure by more than 30%, according to new research. The study, conducted at the University of Plymouth, centered around the Sustainability Hub—a pre-1970s building on the university campus—and...
