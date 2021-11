Kirk Herbstreit discussed the host of 3- and 4- loss teams in the College Football Playoff top 25 on Tuesday. At No. 21, Arkansas is among one of them. Sam Pittman’s team has 2 regular season games left: at No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 20 before the Battle Line Rivalry vs. Missouri in Fayetteville on Nov. 26. It’s been an impressive turnaround for a Razorbacks team that won a combined 7 games in the previous 3 seasons, including a 20-game SEC losing streak that started in Oct. 2017 and ended in Oct. 2020.

