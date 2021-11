The pitches to Hendon Hooker about running it back with Tennessee next season already have started, and they will probably continue over the coming days or however long it takes the quarterback to make a decision about his future. The Virginia Tech transfer's impressive season, which remains on track to see him post the highest single-season passer rating in program history after Saturday's routine 45-21 win against Vanderbilt, has vaulted him into a position where the NFL Draft is a possibility for him. Hooker passed on going through Senior Day before the regular-season finale and was stoic when asked after the win about his future.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO