Let me just tell right now. My family did this last year and we're doing it again this year. We're getting our Thanksgiving dinner from Holiday World. Yesterday, my friend Sabrina, who works in the Marketing Department at the Santa Claus, Indiana amusement park, sent me a message to see if I would be willing to chat with a travel/food writer from Yahoo! That particular writer is working on a feature about Plymouth Rock Cafe, which is located inside the Thanksgiving section of Holiday World. Last year, the park, for the first time, offered full Thanksgiving dinners to-go. Well, I went. I hauled my happy turkey feathers over to Santa Claus and picked up my Thanksgiving haul.

INDIANA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO