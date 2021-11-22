Homicide Investigation: 1000 Block of Mazatlan Circle

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, at approximately 7:35 P.M., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department received a report of a traffic crash in the 1000 block of Mazatlan Circle. Upon arrival, first responders determined the driver of the involved vehicle was unresponsive. Medical personnel declared the driver deceased on scene. No other individuals were injured as a result of the crash.

Responding personnel also discovered the driver appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. Due to the nature of the incident, detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Through the subsequent investigation, detectives identified a suspect in the shooting.

On Monday, November 22, 2021, an arrest warrant for Murder in the first degree was obtained for 18-year-old James Thomas Lloyd of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lloyd was taken into custody without incident and later booked in the El Paso County Jail.

The identification of the victim will not be released at this time pending autopsy and notification of next of kin. This continues to be an active investigation and further updates will be released in the future as appropriate.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.