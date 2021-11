If the rest of the game is even, beware the man with nothing to lose. The question Saturday night is whether Shawn Porter will be fighting Terence Crawford on level ground. If so, Porter has a brilliant chance, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, to lift Crawford’s WBO welterweight championship, mess up his “0,” and take down his mythical pound-for-pound status which, right now, puts him either just behind or alongside Canelo Alvarez.

