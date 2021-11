When New York's Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul ascended to the governor's mansion, it was something of a lucky break. As a moderately conservative Democrat from western New York, her profile doesn't obviously lend itself to being the standard-bearer in this increasingly left-wing state. And when Attorney General Letitia James announced she would challenge Hochul for the nomination, it looked like we might see a replay of the 2010 gubernatorial race, when Gov. David Paterson — who had claimed the office upon the resignation of the scandal-plagued Eliot Spitzer — was convinced not to run so as to clear the way for then-Attorney General Andrew Cuomo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO