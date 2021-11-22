Publix puts purchasing limits on certain items

When I was a kid, the bottom drawer under the oven was the broiler. It had a broiler pan and that is where we would cook a steak or toast the marshmallows on the sweet potatoes. Today, most ovens have a drawer under the oven, but it's not a broiler....
The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
I would confidently say bread is my favorite carb, maybe right after pasta. Whether I pick up a freshly baked wheat loaf from my local bakery or grab one that’s sliced from the store, I want to savor every part of it. But I know the optimal time to enjoy it before it goes bad is fleeting. Luckily, I found a simple hack to keep loaves of bread fresher longer by placing it in an empty cereal storage container.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Publix, the operator of about 1,300 supermarkets in the southeastern U.S., is capping purchases of several Thanksgiving staples amid supply-chain issues. In an emailed statement Wednesday, Publix spokeswoman Nicole Maristany Krauss said the company has...
Some grocery stores are taking precautions and limiting the amount of Thanksgiving dinner related items due to supply-chain shortages. Both Publix and Winn-Dixie have announced limits based on availability in their stores. At Publix, items such as canned cranberry sauce; canned pie filling; jarred gravy; cream cheese; bacon; canola and...
No. 1 - When you combine a holiday travel week with pandemic precautions, the trip can often be anything but smooth for some. At Miami International Airport, Friday and Saturday have been the busiest days since the beginning of the pandemic. The airport saw an increase in passengers of 15% compared to 2019. Adding to the possible travel troubles is concern that President Biden's vaccine mandate for all federal workers could lead to a shortage of FAA and TSA workers because some will refuse the vaccine or be fired. Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said they expect to see more than 600,000 passengers at their airport during the Thanksgiving holiday period. For more, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Laura Rodriguez.
The Wiggins Police Department alongside community members and local sponsors partnered to feed the elderly today. Gulf Coast organization feeds more than 100 kids at Biloxi Boys and Girls Club. Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST. |. Traditional foods like turkey, ham, dressing and mac-n-cheese are what the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of shoppers filled local shopping centers for Black Friday to get those unbelievable deals. However, with more shoppers comes more opportunity for crime. “It’s exciting to see in 2021 now, the end of this year, the stores are back bustling again,” Greg Flynn said. Each...
