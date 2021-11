D.C. Council members are urging Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Department of Health to reverse the decision to drop the indoor mask mandate on Monday. “We are concerned that this decision would place the District ahead of the science, including continuing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that still recommends that masking indoors is the safest way to protect everyone from COVID-19 exposure. Even the White House will maintain its mandate,” 10 council members said Wednesday in a letter.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO