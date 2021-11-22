King Cake Hub Announces 2022 Locations

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mister Mao, the tropical roadhouse restaurant from Chef/Owner Sophina Uong and husband/partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell, is inviting diners to a special, festive Thanksgiving Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tantalizing a la carte offerings include jelly doughnuts – cranberry jelly, orange flower water, cardamom sugar; deviled crab claws; Gulf shrimp Sardou; lechon Kawali – crispy pork belly, raw garlic, citrus Toyomansi sauce; and Masala egg biscuit – green chile scrambled eggs, roasted lentils, scallions, turmeric, among others. Inventive cocktails such as Hellfire Mary – vodka, spicy tomato juice, sumac pickles, will also be available. Reservations can be made on Resy. Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas in New Orleans.
