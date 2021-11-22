ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

King Cake Hub Announces 2022 Locations

By Site Staff
myneworleans.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jennifer Samuels, owner of the King Cake Hub, announced the retail King Cake shop will have two new locations for the 2022 Carnival season. The main King Cake Hub will share space with Zony Mash Beer Project. King Cake Hub will be located in the Broad...

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bungalower

Gnarly Barley announces soft open date for new Ivanhoe Village location

Sammi-slinging bar and restaurant, The Gnarly Barley (Website | Instagram), has announced that its new Ivanhoe Village location at 1407 N. Orange Avenue [GMap] will open, ever so softly, on December 1. The move from Gnarly Barley’s founding location in Belle Isle was first announced back in March. “We’ve outgrown...
BELLE ISLE, FL
myneworleans.com

Throwback Party at Urban South Brewery Celebrates Release of Winter Seasonal Beer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery is celebrating the release of its winter seasonal beer, Throwback Vibes, with a throwback-themed celebration on Saturday, Nov. 27. From 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the New Orleans taproom, fans can enjoy ‘80s and ‘90s era music, a bounce house and eight new beer releases. Costumes are encouraged!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Camellia Brand Introduces New Line of Five Convenient Dinner Mixes

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – According to recent data from consumer packaged goods sales and marketing firm Acosta, 92 percent of American families plan to continue eating at home together as often as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic. To continue providing quality New Orleans flavors and easy-to-use culinary solutions across the Gulf Coast and beyond, Camellia Brand announced today its newest lineup of products, Camellia Dinner Mixes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Jack Rose Launches Limited Friday Lunch Series for December 2021

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Just in time for the holiday season, Jack Rose – the bustling eatery located inside the Pontchartrain Hotel – has announced a limited series of festive Friday Lunches available from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10, and 17. For this series, Chef/Owner...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
myneworleans.com

Mister Mao Announces Brunch Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mister Mao, the tropical roadhouse restaurant from Chef/Owner Sophina Uong and husband/partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell, is inviting diners to a special, festive Thanksgiving Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tantalizing a la carte offerings include jelly doughnuts – cranberry jelly, orange flower water, cardamom sugar; deviled crab claws; Gulf shrimp Sardou; lechon Kawali – crispy pork belly, raw garlic, citrus Toyomansi sauce; and Masala egg biscuit – green chile scrambled eggs, roasted lentils, scallions, turmeric, among others. Inventive cocktails such as Hellfire Mary – vodka, spicy tomato juice, sumac pickles, will also be available. Reservations can be made on Resy. Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Small Confections

Kelly here: I bought petits fours this weekend for a friend’s bridal shower. Petits fours are what I consider the perfect bridal shower treat. A guest at the bridal shower happened to be from Maryland and I overheard her tell another guest that she’d never eaten or known about petits fours. Another guest responded that they’re a “southern thing.”
RECIPES
MySanAntonio

Burger Boy announces opening details for anticipated new location

The wait is finally over. Burger Boy announced the official opening day for its much-anticipated new location on San Antonio’s Southside. On Monday, November 22, the doors will open at the burger joint located at 4402 S New Braunfels Avenue. This is the fifth restaurant to open. You will find...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Cake#Bakeries#Gem Theater#Food Drink#Hnoc#Mardi Gras#Coterie#Nocca
myneworleans.com

Broussard’s Hosts 2010’s Century Supper

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the 2010’s themed Century Supper featuring Martell VSOP Blue Swift Cognac craft cocktails!. Savor a perfectly paired three-course meal created by Chef Jimi Setchim along with three Martell VSOP Blue Swift Cognac cocktails – Cognac Crusta,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Art of the Dinner Party

The art of hosting a dinner party is one that I aspire to master. A successful soirée requires an astute combination of organizational skills, cooking chops, mixology and, of course, creativity. For some people it’s an innate gift, like rhythm or vocal pitch. For others, it’s a trial-and-error process that takes years to perfect. I find the most enjoyable evenings aren’t on account of any one detail but the combination of them all. The warmth of the décor and generosity of the hostess rank highly for me, but the food and guest choices are paramount as well. There’s something beyond the practical details, a je ne sais quoi that the hosting gods bestow upon certain evenings and hosts. And while I’m still fine-tuning what makes one evening sparkle and another one fizzle, I do know it’s worth the effort because a fabulous dinner with friends or family is a sacred experience that lives in your memory like an old holiday song.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Secret NYC

These 10 NYC Spots Go ALL-OUT With Holiday Decor

There’s no time of year quite like this in New York City…. And one of the best ways to get in a festive mood is completely immersing yourself in all of the gorgeous decor around town! From restaurants, to lighting displays, to hotels, these NYC locales are the perfect places to get in the holiday spirit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myneworleans.com

How Do You Measure A Year?

I’m not sure how I would measure this last year, or 2020 for that matter. It’s been a rough ride for almost two years and we’re only just now seeing light at the end of the tunnel of the coronavirus pandemic. As more and more people are getting vaccinated and taking care of themselves and their families before traveling and participating in gatherings, restrictions and mandates have been lifted and the city is beginning to come alive again.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Trombone Shorty’s “Tunes for Toys” Toy Drive Dec 16

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Trombone Shorty Foundation and the Gia Maione Prima Foundation in partnership with Warren Easton Charter High School are proud to present the annual “Tunes for Toys” toy drive and concert, held OUTSIDE at Warren Easton High School on Thursday December 16! This cherished event presided over by Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews is always a fun and interactive way for the New Orleans community to give back this holiday season. Come experience a night of amazing live music from our young Academy students, as well as performances by New Breed Brass Band with Trombone Shorty as a special guest, and the Warren Easton High School Marching Bands, Choir & Units. Attendees can celebrate the holidays by hearing live music IN PERSON while witnessing the next generation of New Orleans musical talent! The event will be hosted by Tonya Boyd-Cannon. Admission is free to the public in exchange for a new toy that will be given to New Orleans youth the next day at the foundation’s “Toys from Troy” event.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best Thanksgiving Recipes from My Kitchen to Yours

When my daughter, Cecilia, was still living at home (she is now almost 25 and working as a biomedical engineer for the Feds in Birmingham) our little family had a tradition of inviting everyone to our house on Thanksgiving night after they had finished their stressful meals with their own families. These affairs usually drew 30-50 people, most of whom would show up bearing some kind of culinary or boozy contribution in addition to the plethora of culinary contributions and a punchbowl filled with a lethal libation I would concoct.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Tickets On Sale for NOLA ChristmasFest at The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated NOLA ChristmasFest, hosted and produced by The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC). This one-of-a-kind indoor holiday extravaganza is presented by Coca-Cola and will feature spectacular festive events and holly jolly activities for the whole family. The event will run from Dec. 17- 22 and Dec. 25-30. Sponsors for this year’s event include Capital One, Raising Cane’s, Urgent Care for Children, and First Bank & Trust.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

2021 Holidays New Orleans Style

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) proudly announces details regarding the 37th annual Holidays New Orleans Style (HNOS). HNOS, a collaboration between FQFI and New Orleans & Company, is a curation of the city’s most celebrated traditions. Throughout the season, Holidays New Orleans Style will offer Réveillon feasts at over 25 of the city’s finest restaurants, nearly 40 special holiday events including the return of live, free concerts produced by FQFI, Papa Noël discounts providing affordable stays in the city’s finest hotels, and a shopping guide to navigate gift-givers through the many options of local shops. The festivities begin November 10 with the decoration of Jackson Square and continue through Twelfth Night, January 6, 2022, when the Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc parades through the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Gayle Benson To Light The Roosevelt Hotel’s Waldorf Wonderland To Officially Kickoff New Orleans’ Holiday Season

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The award-winning Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, kicks off the most festive season with the lighting of the Waldorf Wonderland, a beloved New Orleans holiday tradition. Gayle Benson, the cherished businesswoman and owner of the NFL New Orleans Saints and NBA New Orleans Pelicans will serve as the 2021 honorary lobby lighter, flipping the switch on more than 112,000 twinkling lights, 1,600 feet of garland, and 4,000 glass ornaments adorning The Roosevelt’s block-long, grand lobby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy