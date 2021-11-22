King Cake Hub Announces 2022 Locations

The art of hosting a dinner party is one that I aspire to master. A successful soirée requires an astute combination of organizational skills, cooking chops, mixology and, of course, creativity. For some people it’s an innate gift, like rhythm or vocal pitch. For others, it’s a trial-and-error process that takes years to perfect. I find the most enjoyable evenings aren’t on account of any one detail but the combination of them all. The warmth of the décor and generosity of the hostess rank highly for me, but the food and guest choices are paramount as well. There’s something beyond the practical details, a je ne sais quoi that the hosting gods bestow upon certain evenings and hosts. And while I’m still fine-tuning what makes one evening sparkle and another one fizzle, I do know it’s worth the effort because a fabulous dinner with friends or family is a sacred experience that lives in your memory like an old holiday song.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO