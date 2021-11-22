Governor Murphy Releases 2020 Tax Returns

First the “Crazy Eddie Budget” now the “Crazy Eddie Energy Plan”. Trenton NJ , Governor Phil Murphy and his appointees to the Board of Public Utilities are still chasing windmills but have yet to disclose the price tag on his far-reaching energy master plan announced nearly two years ago, and Senator Anthony M. Bucco chided the front office for its lack of transparency with New Jersey families. At an NJBIA meeting in February 2020, administration officials shared the BPU was conducting a cost study that would likely be released the following month. Over a year and a half later, no cost analysis has been shared with the public, yet the Administration continues to move forward on its implementation.

