Yes on Article 4

 5 days ago

Article 4 in Alna’s Dec. 14 election provides us with an opportunity to improve the stability and continuity of our town government. Our first select person’s resignation back in April showed that concentrating knowledge and information in a single...

Pentaleri seeks return to Alna selectboard

Alna’s Ed Pentaleri, former selectman, is running for the vacant spot on the board. The election is Dec. 14. “I’m committed to Alna and all of its residents,” said Pentaleri, who lives in Head Tide. “I’m running for select board to put my knowledge, experience and energy to work for a town I love.” As a former select board member, Pentaleri understands the day-to-day and month-to-month business of the town, and he has solid working relationships with current members of the select board, town clerks and treasurer, as well as the town’s auditor and assessor. “Most important,” said Pentaleri, “I’m committed to serving all the town’s residents in a constructive, fair, and respectful way.”
Selectmen encouraging municipal appointees to get sworn in

While reviewing municipal appointment vacancies, Edgecomb selectmen were reminded Nov. 15 that several filled seats still needed those people to take their oaths of office. Selectmen reported both planning board alternates were in place. Selectmen still needed to appointment alternates to the ordinance review committee. Town Clerk Claudia Coffin reported...
Wiscasset surveys on marijuana, comp plan on way

Wiscasset continues work toward possible marijuana rules and the town’s next comprehensive plan. Selectmen’s Chair Sarah Whitfield told the ordinance review committee Nov. 22, surveys would go out soon and close on Jan. 15. Whitfield chairs the comp plan committee and is selectmen’s liaison to the ORC. Both bodies want...
Give it a rest

Let’s be honest, that sign in your yard is political. Whether you want the world to know you support blue lives or black lives or all lives, whether your sign exclaims your love for people of all races and creeds or whether it curses a sitting president, however coyly, it’s political.
House could vote on state election law changes by year’s end

The Pennsylvania House has made final arrangements to vote on dozens of changes to the state’s election laws and procedures. The chamber held votes on a number of amendments to the bill, HB 1800, on Wednesday before leaving for a several-week break. One Republican-sponsored amendment was approved on a party line vote, while another presented by Democratic leader Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) outlining her party’s vision for the bill was rejected.
Judge rejects Secretary of State’s voting laws arguments, allows Dems’ case to proceed

A Yellowstone County District judge has rebuffed Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Montana Democratic Party challenging the Legislature’s changes to voting laws this session. Attorneys for Jacobsen argued that the Democrats’ suit should be dismissed for a multitude of reasons, including the newly passed laws didn’t disenfranchise […] The post Judge rejects Secretary of State’s voting laws arguments, allows Dems’ case to proceed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Renovations to 2, 4 Railroad Ave. approved

The site plan application for 51 Water St. and 2 and 4 Railroad Ave., was approved by the Wiscasset Planning Board at Monday night’s Zoom meeting. Applicants Craig and Laurie Winslow received a waiver from the board for a more recent survey of the building because the proposed footprint is smaller than the original.
Paid leave, tax cut for the rich, and more could get axed from social policy bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill. But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better […] The post Paid leave, tax cut for the rich, and more could get axed from social policy bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
