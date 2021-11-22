Yes on Article 4

Alna’s Ed Pentaleri, former selectman, is running for the vacant spot on the board. The election is Dec. 14. “I’m committed to Alna and all of its residents,” said Pentaleri, who lives in Head Tide. “I’m running for select board to put my knowledge, experience and energy to work for a town I love.” As a former select board member, Pentaleri understands the day-to-day and month-to-month business of the town, and he has solid working relationships with current members of the select board, town clerks and treasurer, as well as the town’s auditor and assessor. “Most important,” said Pentaleri, “I’m committed to serving all the town’s residents in a constructive, fair, and respectful way.”

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO