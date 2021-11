As pet owners, we welcome cats and dogs into our homes, and we hurt when they become ill or suffer an injury. Even worse, our hearts break if we can’t afford proper care. Through my work as an animal behavior consultant and author of 35+ pet care books, I advise pet owners how to prepare for the “what-ifs” we don’t want to think about. We’d rather spoil them by showing how much we love them. But pet insurance can make the difference between providing life-saving and quality-of-life care, or losing a beloved cat or dog too early.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO