This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Although hundreds of MagicBands have been released over nearly a decade since their introduction, there are always new designs coming to Walt Disney World. Now we have a collection of nine new MagicBands themed to various hotels, attractions, parks, and a couple of beloved franchises available only as pre-arrival exclusives to Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels!

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO