Defending state champions have advanced to the Class 2A semifinals for the fourth straight season. In the nine seasons prior to the arrival of Pete Wiggins at Callaway in 2005, the Cavaliers advanced to the state playoffs five times but never played beyond the first round. In the 17 seasons since then, Callaway, the defending Class 2A champions, has failed to advance to the post season just once (Wiggins’ first season), has made it to Round Two or better 13 times, and has made six consecutive trips to at least the quarterfinals.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO